When Birdia Johnson moved to Denton four years ago, the Denton Juneteenth Festival happened to be taking place. “I’ve never seen such togetherness when I first saw the first Juneteenth celebration when I moved here,” Johnson recalled. “People were loving each other, they were happy, they were eating, sharing. It was just fun — it was a community effort.”

DENTON, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO