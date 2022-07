Two critical mistakes on one pitch led the Texas Rangers to a 4-1 loss at the New York Mets on Sunday. The Rangers (37-40) lost the series with the Mets (49-30) and continue to struggle to get back to .500, where they have not been since May 31. The Rangers are still in striking distance of the American League Wild Card race, as they entered the game four games out of the final spot.

