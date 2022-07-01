ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's Starlink satellites will help improve space weather forecasts amid sun's unpredictable activity

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

Space weather forecasters are developing models that would help satellite operators prepare for bad space weather. But they have a problem: a lack of measurements at altitudes where Earth's atmosphere meets outer space. SpaceX is now stepping in to help fill the gaps after its firsthand experience with an unexpected solar storm earlier this year.

In February 2022, 40 brand-new Starlink satellites plummeted to Earth when they encountered a bout of bad space weather right after launch. The solar storm that caused their demise wasn't even a bad one, Tzu-Wei Fang, a space scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told Space.com.

Yet the incident was a taste of things to come, as the sun , after a prolonged quiet period, is waking up to a more powerful cycle of activity than many satellite operators, including SpaceX , have experienced.

Related: NASA's solar forecast is turning out to be wrong. This team's model is still on track.

Because orbits near Earth have gotten crowded since the last time the sun was really vicious, good space weather forecasts are becoming especially important. Last year, NOAA launched what it calls the Whole Atmosphere Model, which extends the meteorological model that predicts weather on Earth to an altitude of up to 370 miles (600 kilometers). This region includes the second-highest layer of Earth's atmosphere , the thermosphere, where thin, diffuse gases cause drag that slows satellites down.

This thin gas high above Earth's surface changes density when solar weather hits, and these density changes cause problems such as those the Starlink satellites experienced in February.

"It's like running against the wind," Fang said.

But when NOAA started modeling the response of the thermosphere to incoming blasts of particles from the sun that form the solar wind , they found there wasn't enough data to feed their model.

"We want to capture the physics from the ground all the way to space," Fang said. "But we don't have a sufficient data sample. The lower atmosphere model tells you exactly that it's going to rain tomorrow because they have all sorts of measurements from balloons and airplanes available to them. We don't have that. We don't have many satellites flying in situ providing information."

In computer modeling, more data means higher reliability, but NOAA had few means to fill the gaps, which is where SpaceX comes in. Since the mishap in February, the company has been in talks with NOAA to provide some of these missing measurements through the company's satellites , Fang said.

"To improve our model and the forecast system, we really need to bring in more data," Fang said. "And that's what SpaceX promised us. They will share with us the orbit information of their satellites to help us estimate the drag. Since they have so many satellites, they will give us a lot of data points."

Starlink currently operates more than 2,200 satellites that orbit Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 km). However, the company launches the satellites into a much lower orbit of only 217 miles (350 km) and raises their altitude using onboard propulsion units. It is at these lower altitudes that satellites are the most vulnerable to sudden space weather changes. Not many satellites fly as low, Fang said, which makes acquiring data at these altitudes even more difficult.

Related content:

Solar storms can destroy satellites with ease — a space weather expert explains the science
Sun erupts with 17 flares from single sunspot, sending solar storms toward Earth

Forecasting space weather is hard. A new Australian satellite may help make it easier

Other operators have reported problems due to the increasing volatile space weather. The European Space Agency said its Swarm satellites, which monitor Earth's magnetic field, have been sinking 10 times faster since December 2021 than in other years since their launch in 2013.

Space weather forecasters originally expected the current cycle of solar activity, which started last year, to be a mild one. However, the sun has been constantly outpacing predictions , producing many more sunspots, solar flares and eruptions, and triggering geomagnetic storms on Earth that make satellite operations more challenging.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Weather#Other Space#Weather Forecasts#Starlink#Noaa
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Hits Earth Overnight Without Warning; Disruption Possible Due to Geomagnetic Storm

Solar storms, like solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), have shown some hint of a pre-emptive strike before hitting Earth. However, emerging reports on Wednesday, June 29, indicated that supercharge particles in the form of a geomagnetic storm had struck our planet without warning overnight UTC time from Saturday to Sunday, June 25 to June 26.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Mystery Rocket Crash Site, ISS Independence, Space Nuclear Power

NASA teases JWST images, Rocket Lab launches CAPSTONE, mystery rocket’s crash site found on the Moon, how magnetars are created, ISS gets more independent from Russia and more. If you prefer the news being videoed at you instead of reading them, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a video version...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Extreme solar activities are causing satellites to fall off their orbits

It's a well-known fact that satellites that orbit close to Earth are subjected to the drag of the residual atmosphere, which gradually slows the spacecraft and eventually makes them fall back to the planet, sending them to burn up in the atmosphere. But in the last few years, a strange phenomenon that can be attributed to the sun's mood swings has been making satellites fall out of their orbits at increasingly alarming rates, according to a report by Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Giant sunspot doubled in size in 24 hours, and it's pointing right at Earth

A gigantic sunspot has swelled to twice Earth's size, doubling its diameter in 24 hours, and it's pointed right at us. The sunspot, called AR3038, grew to 2.5 times Earth's size — making the sunspot roughly 19,800 miles, or 31,900 kilometers, in diameter — from Sunday (June 19) to Monday night (June 20), according to Spaceweather.com, a website that tracks news about solar flares, geomagnetic storms and other cosmic weather events.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Rocket Lab Launches NASA’s CAPSTONE Mission to the Moon

A cubesat the size of microwave oven launched to space on June 28 from New Zealand by commercial company Rocket Lab and their Electron rocket. The small satellite will conduct tests to ensure the unusual lunar orbit proposed for NASA’s future Lunar Gateway is actually stable. CAPSTONE, the Cislunar...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy