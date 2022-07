Thousands came together Sunday in the South Bay for a 5K run with many racing in red, white, and blue. An estimated 3,000 participants showed up for the 29th annual Village Runner Independence Day 5K run, which got underway at 8 a.m. The Redondo Beach Educational Foundation receives the proceeds. Over the course of 28 years, the charity has received about $200,000.Some of the athletes include runners that previously went to Redondo and Palos Verdes high schools.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO