ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

FREE Shows at Ball State’s Charles W. Brown Planetarium

munciejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE, IN—Join us at the Charles W. Brown Planetarium on the Ball State Campus as we imagine what it would be like to fly to the Red Planet – Mars – with the planetarium show, “Destination Mars.” Learn what astronomers are doing to help us answer the questions of our Universe...

www.munciejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Un5gettable to appear at Feinstein’s

Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing. “We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live life.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Hairbangers Ball to return to Noblesville Fourth of July festival

Music performed by Hairbangers Ball is always a tribute to the 1980s hair metal bands era. However, the selection of songs typically varies with the audience. The band regularly performs songs by Motley Crue, Guns & Roses, Poison, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi. “Occasionally, we get into music from bands...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
readthereporter.com

Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
readthereporter.com

Cicero’s Light Over Morse Festival draws crowds days before fireworks

Cicero was a popular destination on Saturday afternoon for a variety of reasons. With a fun house, Ferris wheel, a kid-friendly dragon mini rollercoaster, fair food, and a midway, Cicero’s Light Over Morse Lake Festival has something for everyone. If you haven’t stopped by yet, it continues through Monday.
CICERO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
103GBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Mars#Total Eclipse#Destination Mars Fridays
woofboomnews.com

Muncie’s First of Two: Fireworks Show from July 2!

From almost accounts, it was a tremendous display of fun, and patriotism July 2, 2022 at Prairie Creek in the near Muncie area. The 20 minute display and music soundtrack was produced by Pyrotecnico, formerly Melrose Pyrotechnics started at 10 p.m. over the water to the sounds of cheers, applause, and honking horns. The weather held, though dark, overcast skies in the late afternoon had some wondering if the show would go on, or, perhaps if the show might start early – which is never a first-choice, due to late arriving huge crown that needed to safely find their spots. The 22 1/2 minute display is planned for Monday July 4, 2022 – the Official City of Muncie Fireworks display at Muncie Central High School grounds. Wheeling Avenue and High Street Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. for seating and safety, according to the Muncie Police Department, for that 10 p.m. show as well – with music on 104.1 WLBC, as well as 104.9 WERK-FM. Photos in this story were provided by Facebook User Tee LeeAnn, as well as City of Muncie Page.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Second National Cemetery Opens at Crown Hill

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The VA has dedicated a second national cemetery in Indianapolis. A section of Crown Hill Cemetery has been set aside since the Civil War as a national cemetery for America’s veterans. That section reached its capacity of 2,000 graves in 1959. Now an expansion reserved for cremated remains will begin accepting the ashes of more than 3,400 veterans. Eventually, the new columbarium north of the main cemetery grounds will have room for 10 times that many.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Popculture

Tour HGTV 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Southern Charm Indianapolis Home

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy