Vols Top CB Target Reveals Date, Time For College Commitment Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Cristian Conyer confirmed his plans for revealing his college commitment decision. The standout corner from Bowling Green (Ky.) will announce for either Tennessee or Kentucky on July 3rd, his mother's birthday, at 3:15 cst.

Conyer has long been focused on each program, and he has used the last two weekends to take official visits to get to the point of being able to make a decision.

"Really, it is all going to come down to how they sell themselves," Conyer told Volunteer Country prior to the official visits "How they are able to get me to understand how I can come to their school and be successful with my academics and skillset on the football field."

Conyer had already been through all of the football conversations with each staff, so the focal point for him was finding a "comfort level" while also seeking to see a final couple of aspects within each program.

At Kentucky that meant seeing how his defensive position coach interacted with others.

"Really, Coach Collins is my position coach, so since he is fairly new to Kentucky, I am going to be looking to see how he interacts with the players," Conyer said at the time of what he would focus on at Kentucky. "How well he is actually coaching. I am going to ask some of the players how he is as a person and stuff like that."

Conyer already has a solid relationship with Tennessee defensive back's coach Willie Martinez, so his June 24thofficial visit with the Vols was about trying to build on that.

"Me and Coach Martinez already talk on the phone a lot, so we already have an understanding," Conyer said of what he would look for during his Tennessee visit. "So that official is going to be more about seeing how they can show me about why they want to get me to Knoxville, how they are around the team and how he will coach me."

Conyer's plan for reaching a commitment has stayed the same for months.

"I am going to sit down with my family (once getting back from the official visits)and weigh everything out to make sure I have the right decision," Conyer said of how the final weeks of his recruitment will play out. "Once I make that decision on July 3rd, that is going to be my final decision. There's not going to be any de-commitments or anything like that. I am going to focus on my team, my senior season and winning a state championship."

Whenever the time comes on July 3rd, and the touted DB brings one of these programs early fireworks, he shared what he thinks they will get in him as a player.

"They are getting a hard-working, willing to do anything to help the team win a national championship—punt returner, defensive back, kick returner, receiver corner or safety—whatever it takes to help the team win."