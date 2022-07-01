ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raphinha Only Wants Barcelona Transfer Despite Chelsea Offer

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 4 days ago

Despite looking like they were in pole position for signing Leeds United's Raphinha, Chelsea could be forced to look for other targets due to Barcelona's interest.

A week ago, it looked like Chelsea were on the cusp of signing Raphinha after hijacking the move from Arsenal.

Todd Boehly reportedly wanted the transfer to move fast so he can focus on other business.

However, Barcelona, who have been linked with Raphinha for a while, have been rivalling the Blues for the Brazilian's signature.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Now, it looks like the Leeds United winger could be forcing a move to Spain despite the lesser transfer fee.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Raphinha only wants to go to Barcelona this summer.

However, Barcelona are not willing to match Chelsea's offer due to their financial situation.

The Catalonian side have recently had to sell 10% of the TV rights and a portion of BLM, their licensing and merchandising arm, to help relieve their debut.

Due to the fact that Barca's bid for Raphinha is very add-on heavy , this means that Leeds United are more open to accepting Chelsea's offer.

Unfortunately, if the Brazilian wants to play for Barcelona then it could see things get ugly and the Blues wouldn't want to be a part of that.

Todd Boehly apparently not looking to wait around for ages regarding this deal, so it looks like it's up to Chelsea and Leeds to convince him to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

The next week will be very key in the Raphinha deal and a decision could be on the cards sooner than people think.

