ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Eli Holstein Talks Bryce Young, Alabama Commitment During Elite 11 Finals

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ovLw_0gS1AHIe00

The 2023 quarterback commit met with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner during his time in California.

Alabama’s current starting quarterback crossed paths with perhaps the future of the Crimson Tide’s offense this week.

Alabama commit Eli Holstein made the trip to Redondo Beach, Calif., this week as he was one of 20 quarterbacks to take part in this year’s Elite 11 Finals. While the three-day quarterback showcase centered around competition, the four-star prospect was able to connect with someone in his corner as he met reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who served as a counselor at the event.

“It was cool,” Holstein told Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr. “Hopefully one day I’m in that situation where I can come back and help the next Alabama quarterback commit just like he did. I talked with him for a little while.”

Holstein said his conversation with Young mostly centered around Thursday’s seven-on-seven session as the Alabama starter gave him some pointers while also discussing his own appearance at the Elite 11 Finals in 2019. While the two didn’t speak long, Holstein said the conversation went a long way for him.

“The first time I saw him, I didn’t know if he was going to say anything, say hi to me or recognize me,” Holstein said. “But he came right up to me and talked with me, so that meant a lot to me. With me being a nobody high school quarterback right now and him being a Heisman Trophy winner, that was pretty cool.”

Holstein is far from a “nobody.” The 6-foot-4, 222-pound quarterback is coming off of a junior season in which he completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title.

Earlier this offseason, he set the SPARQ score record for quarterbacks at the Elite 11 camp in Las Vegas, posting a 133.56. That even saw him record a 4.64 time and a 4.19 time in the shuttle while also posting a 45.5 power-ball throw and a 38.3-inch vertical jump.

While Sports Illustrated rated Holstein No. 12 out of the 20 quarterbacks at Elite 11 Finals , the strong-armed right-hander was still able to show off some of his skills this week during his trip to California.

“Holstein flashed a big arm at times during the Elite 11 Finals, especially on the move and to the third level," Garcia said. "He worked with good pace and competed with a focus and demeanor ready for SEC venues early on. The quiet confidence also showed in the big chances he took in trusting his right arm.”

Holstein, a Zachary, La., native, originally committed to Texas A&M last summer but backed off his pledge to the Aggies in March before eventually committing to Alabama on May 24. This week, the four-star talent explained his decision to roll with the Tide.

“Being in the SEC was a big deal,” Holstein said. “I wanted to stay close to home and everything. Obviously, the great coaching staff that they have, developing great quarterbacks. … I mean the last three starters are all starting in the NFL, and Bryce Young is the Heisman-winning quarterback, so hopefully one day I’ll be in that same talk as them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
California State
Local
Alabama Football
Redondo Beach, CA
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elite 11#American Football#College Football#Eli Holstein Talks#Sports Illustrated#Heisman
thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Elite 2024 ATH Echols Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

Tennessee hosted a massive recruiting weekend featuring elite prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class. While the Vols are working to close out top recruits for this cycle, they just landed a public commitment from elite athlete Jonathan Echols. The IMG Academy prospect measures in at 6’5”, 215lbs and is widely considered one of the nation’s more dynamic players. He has offers from multiple to schools to play edge rusher or tight end. He has committed to Tennessee as a tight end. Prior to the decision, he went in-depth on why Tennessee was right for him with Volunteer Country.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Playoff Game Stats Spark Debate

One Alabama fan has noticed something that's pretty interesting when it comes to Arch Manning. Manning officially committed to Texas this past week over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss, and many others. He's the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class and has the chance to be the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy