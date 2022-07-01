ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators Enrollee Profile: Kicker Trey Smack

By Demetrius Harvey
 4 days ago

Taking a look at the recruitment history and long-term outlook for Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack.

Trey Smack, kicker

School: Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

On3 Sports consensus Ranking: No. 1901, No. 7 kicker

Recruitment History

Smack's recruitment to the Gators would begin with the previous coaching staff under former UF head coach Dan Mullen. He was originally offered by the staff on June 22, 2021, while also receiving three other offers - Navy, Air Force and Virginia Tech - shortly thereafter.

It wouldn't take long, however, for Smack to ultimately commit to Florida, however, making the commitment just a day after receiving his offer from Florida. That commitment would hold throughout the season and even into the team's regime change to head coach Billy Napier and his staff.

In fact, Smack was one of the several players that enrolled early at Florida, opting to enroll during Early Signing Day, Dec. 15, 2021.

Still, Smack would take two official visits to Florida, not eligible to enroll early in the program. That's where he'd get his first good look at the team's new staff including Napier and Game Changer Coordinator (special teams coordinator), Chris Couch.

"I committed to the school and I wouldn't say I committed to the coaching staff or anything about it, but I'm a student-athlete first. And that's just how it is," Smack said shortly after his official visit in January.

"I thought it was a great experience to come here and get to meet [head] coach Billy Napier and new special teams coordinator, or I should say Game Changer coordinator now."

Where Smack Fits

Smack was one of the better kickers within the 2022 recruiting class, attending the 2021 Spring Showcase Camp where he was able to score 14 points on field goals and was the best during the kickoff competition.

Smack was ranked as a five-star kicker and punter, the No. 5 ranked kicker and the No. 15 ranked punter, according to Kohl's Professional Camps, which has historically ranked kickers and punters within the next classes.

Smack would participate in multiple competitions with Kohl's, which gives the specialists plenty of exposure to national programs.

"Smack’s overall coordination is impressive. He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year. Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July of 2020," Kohl's wrote in its evaluation of smack .

"His punting is developing and his leg is so strong he will be very good in college either kicking or punting. Smack works hard on his craft and will be a Power 5 player."

Heading into his career at Florida, Smack will enter a pretty fluid room as a kicker. The program lost kicker Jace Christmann , a transfer to the program last season and redshirt senior kicker Chris Howard would transfer from the university shortly following spring.

Ahead of Smack for the moment are redshirt sophomore kicker Travis Freeman and redshirt freshman Adam Mihalek .

Currently, it appears as though Mihalek has the upper hand. Mihalek has not appeared in a game and walked on last year, but split time during camp with Howard and appeared more accurate and strong-legged than Howard during the program's spring game.

Mihalek converted two long field goals, including a 52-yard field goal and a 48-yard field goal. He did kick one kickoff out of bounds but overall looked sound during those opportunities, too.

Speaking to reporters on Early Signing Day, Napier praised Smack, indicating that - at the time - the program was excited to welcome him.

"Trey Smack is the one player that I haven't met yet, but we all know how dynamic he is, and certainly he's got a bright future in front of him," Napier said in December last year. "Had a chance to talk to him on the phone a little bit, and we're certainly excited about him."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

