ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

A new version of DRM software Denuvo is coming to squat on your games

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Digital Rights Management software Denuvo is a recurring PC gaming villain, frequently blamed for launch issues and problems with performance. That may not always be fair, but recent games like Resident Evil Village seem to have suffered and, even if it does work as intended, it leaves players vulnerable to service lapses that render their games unplayable .

Nevertheless Denuvo remains a popular piece of thirdparty software among developers who want to minimise piracy, and now the company has announced Denuvo SecureDLC . This DRM software goes above-and-beyond the vanilla Denuvo by protecting games, and it seems to be particularly focused on F2P games, where the money is being made through microtransactions.

"While selling additional content is an important revenue stream, it has become easy to bypass the existing barriers that try to secure DLCs on popular gaming platforms like Steam and Epic," says Denuvo's press release . "By using public and easily accessible tools, players can automatically generate and install programs that access downloadable content without paying for it."

So this seems to be a Denuvo for an age where the most profitable games in the world are not your traditional big box singleplayer adventure, but the cosmetic-fests that follow in Fortnite's wake. Denuvo Secure DLC aims to protect "cosmetic items, new characters, weapons, and power-ups [alongside] big content updates for a game that are only included in certain versions of the game (like a collectors’ edition) or must be purchased separately."

The new software is already out in the wild, apparently. "Denuvo has become a one-stop shop for game developers to ensure the safety of their game against cheating, tampering, and piracy and to protect the gaming experience," says Reinhard Blaukovitsch, managing director. "Our current clients, big and small, are ecstatic with the results and we are happy to help them maximize revenue and also enable new business models for these games they spent so much effort building.”

The software focuses on microtransactions but can also be applied to games with more traditional DLC models. Denuvo reckons this is the first anti-piracy software that specifically protects DLC and, given that's such a popular business model these days, no doubt you'll start to see it soon in a F2P game near you. Whether it will also make those games run like a dog remains to be seen but, on past form, you wouldn't bet against it.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Razer acquires software haptics company to boost HyperSense

There's so much impressive hardware in the gaming scene. It used to be a bit niche and often getting any sort of 3rd party peripheral would be merely a cheap mistake. Instead now we have robust keyboards and mice that improve year over year. Gaming headsets that absolutely slap for all kinds of sound. Nice speedy monitors, and even plenty of stuff you might never have even asked for.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Drm#Management Software#Video Game
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
TechSpot

New Denuvo version seeks to protect game DLCs and microtransactions

Why it matters: Regardless of how you might feel about the use of DRM (digital rights management) in video games, the industry seems to be moving even further in that direction. As free-to-play titles have flourished and multiple story DLCs per game have become the norm for AAA titles, companies like the Denuvo are building additional protections against digital piracy.
FIFA
PC Gamer

Xbox App streaming is available on 2022 Samsung TVs

Every other day we get news that another company is ramping up its gaming streaming in some capacity. We've seen Xbox enhance its Edge browser (opens in new tab), Google incorporate Nvidia technologies for Stadi (opens in new tab)a, and GeForce now come to LG TV (opens in new tab)s. All of this is working to build game streaming into a more usable platform, that may eventually eliminate the need for gaming PCs for many altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to find Steam ID on PC or Mobile

Not sure how to find your Steam ID? You need not worry because locating it is simpler than you might have originally thought. Every person who uses Steam has a 17-digit unique Steam ID that is used to identify your account. If you want to connect Steam with some third-party account, they may require your Steam ID to make the connection happen.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy