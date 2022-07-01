ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Action-Packed July Could Make or Break Georgia's June Recruiting Momentum

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

Georgia could be on commit watch throughout the month of July, can they capitalize on their momentum found during June?

With four straight weekends of visits behind them, Georgia's coaching staff will see if their efforts this past month will pay off in the coming weeks. With prospects finishing their visits for the summer, the announcement of decision dates has flooded the social media feeds, many of whom are targets for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has already begun to reap the rewards of a big month. In the last four weeks alone, the Bulldogs added four prospects to their 2023 recruiting class, with none being higher touted than five-star cornerback AJ Harris. The Alabama native was believed to be leaning towards choosing Florida before an official visit to Athens saw cornerbacks coach Fran Brown help seal the deal, landing the number five cornerbacks in the 2023 class.

Harris became the second defensive back to join Georgia's c. He could soon become one of two Harris's in Georgia's class if cornerback Daniel Harris out of Miami, Florida, picks the Bulldogs over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State Friday afternoon.

The commitment of Malik Benson will soon follow. Benson is a highly rated wide receiver and the top junior college prospect and will be announcing his decision on July 5th.

There will also be a string of linebackers who will be making their decisions; July will see Tony Rojas commit on July 5th, the same date as Benson. Rojas is the #9 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite rankings out of Fairfax, Virginia. After Rojas, Raul Aguirre, the #8 linebacker out of Fayetteville, Georgia, will come off the board on July 15th.

Sources have told SI Dawgs Daily that inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is ready to take up to three inside linebackers in this class. With multiple linebackers on Georgia's board committing this month, it will go a long way in seeing who is at the top of Georgia's board.

The Bulldogs already hold the commitment of CJ Allen, an in-state product rated as the #10 inside backer by the 247Sports composite. Not to mention, Georgia is also boasting plenty of momentum with other prospects like Raylen Wilson, who just decommitted from Michigan. Additionally, the #2 linebacker in the class, Troy Bowles, is still undecided, giving Georgia plenty of options.

A big domino in the recruitment of the defensive line will then fall with the decision of nose tackle Jamaal Jarrett. Since bursting onto the public radar last fall, the massive nose tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina, is drawing comparisons to Jordan Davis. The similarities extend past the fact that both are North Carolina natives, as Jarrett already measures in at 6-foot-6 and weighs over 350-pounds as a rising high school senior. Jarrett will announce on July 19th and will choose between Auburn, Georgia, and North Carolina.

While recruiting rankings in the summer months do not matter in the slightest, Georgia has an opportunity to carry its momentum found in the latter part of the offseason into the regular season.

