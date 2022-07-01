Poison Singer Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Show 'Due To An Unknown Complication'

Mega

Poison singer Bret Michaels was hospitalized just before taking the stage for a show earlier this week, Radar has confirmed.

The startling incident took place Thursday night before the 59-year-old musician and his band were set to perform in Nashville as part of their “The Stadium Tour.”

Mega

The tour also features fellow glam metal bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard , and Michaels’ ailment was just the latest of a series of health woes that have plagued the singer in recent years.

While Poison took the stage to announce their show’s cancellation, Michaels’ health scare was not confirmed until he took to social media the next morning to announce what had happened.

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” the musician informed his fans early Friday morning.

“I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible,” Michaels continued. “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!”

Mega

“I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

Although Poison’s next stop on their tour is set for Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, it is not yet known whether or not the famous “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer will appear following Thursday’s health scare.

This is also far from the first time Michaels has had a serious health scare ever since Poison was first formed in 1983.

Previously, the “Talk Dirty To Me” singer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He also suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010 before undergoing surgery shortly thereafter to repair a hole in his heart created by a mini-stroke.

Mega

"I’m a grateful guy,” Michaels said shortly before Poison’s latest tour. “To be on the good side of the dirt after all I’ve been through…I live to be on the road. It’s my freedom. It’s good for my soul.”

“I come from a family that likes to party, but as a diabetic, I have to find more balance,” he added.