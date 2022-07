As per the Fort Myers Police Department, a 6-year-old Fort Myers girl has already been found safe in Hillsborough County. Six-year-old Dayenna Johnson is the subject of an Amber Alert in Florida. For the past two weeks, Dayenna has been missing. The Travelodge on US-41 near Page Field is where police believe she was last seen. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for a missing child on Saturday.

