ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Unidentified man found dead inside vehicle in North Baltimore

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed Thursday in North Baltimore. According to police, just after 11 a.m. on June 30th, officers were sent to the 2900 block of...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 36, ‘Critical’ After Being Shot Multiple Times, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition. It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man suffers from gunshot wound in east Baltimore Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being injured in a shooting in east Baltimore. 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back. The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police investigating serval shootings over the holiday weekend

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating several shootings in the city where two victims have been killed and at least nine others shot and injured in separate shooting incidents. Early Monday morning, at around 3:12, officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard what they thought...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime In Baltimore#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Mcs
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Car crashes into northeast Baltimore store Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 dead, 3 injured after multiple overnight shootings in D.C.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple overnight shootings in the District have left two people dead and three injured in three separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident was a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of K Street NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was shot in the face area and pronounced dead at the hospital.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Large sink hole discovered outside North Baltimore home

Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy