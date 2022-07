RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Schools have partnered to begin a new school safety program in the upcoming school year. The program is called ‘The Shield Program’ and will ensure every school in the county will have part-time deputies patrolling the hallways and grounds starting in August. Ross Mellinger, the Jackson County Sheriff told WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood that every deputy, including himself, will be required to spend a few hours each week at the school of choice.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO