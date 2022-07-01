ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians resisting Russian forces

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AaA0_0gS14Aj000

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including what Joseph’s experiences were like traveling throughout Ukraine and an increase in resistance of Russian forces. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

11-year-old Indiana boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street. The Mt. Vernon Police Department...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WGN Radio

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

Putin Nemesis Warns of Sinister Twist in Russian Attack Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been waging a devastating war in Ukraine for over three months now. But if Ukraine falls, he won’t stop there, Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as Putin’s first prime minister, said in an explosive new interview on Monday. “The Baltic states will be next,”...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

Foreign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting. Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We...
MILITARY
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy