In 2017, I applied, in secret, for a scholarship to a university in Turkey. Even when I was accepted, I didn’t tell my parents for a while. I lived in Gaza, in the middle of Gaza City – a place that I, like my parents, had never left. Growing up as one of the 2 million people trapped in the Gaza Strip, you get bored with everything. Then, suddenly, when you decide to leave, it feels really hard. You are leaving the place where you have lived all your life, and your family and friends – and you don’t know whether you will ever be able to return.

WORLD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO