The Paint Brands (and Colors) Real Estate Agents Swear By

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: On the one year anniversary of our first date, my fiancé Brian and I bought our first home! One colorful DIY at a time, we are transforming our fixer upper into the home of our dreams. For the last year and a half, Brian and I have been renovating our home on nights and weekends but not for much longer. After 10 years as an art teacher, I am resigning to pursue interior design content creation full-time. I don't know exactly how it will all work out but I am ready to take the leap and prioritize work that brings me joy. In fact, I'm following Brian's lead. Brian recently changed careers from a desk job to residential carpentry. Together, we make the perfect team. So far, we've completed almost all of the downstairs.

