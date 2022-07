Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, was kept from entering the United States last week for unspecified reasons. This proved to be more than a mere inconvenience, as Fury was supposed to attend a New York press conference with Jake Paul to promote their August fight – which is also set to go down in America. So far, however, there’s been no movement on the part of Fury – at least not publicly – to clear himself to come to America. And Paul is ready to move on.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO