New Adidas Real Madrid away kit 2022/23 released: Is this the greatest-ever Real away shirt?

The new Adidas Real Madrid away kit 2022/23 has been released – and wow, is it a thing of beauty.

The Los Blancos home effort was impressive enough – one of the first European jerseys we were treated to this summer – with its subtle detailing and its traditional collar, but the away top takes the purple of the home effort and runs with it, combining a gorgeous, mountainous pattern with a lovely shade.

Premier League shirts , Euro 2022 shirts and even World Cup shirts are all being gradually released… but this might just be the best of the lot, you know.

Purple is a popular colour in the annuls of Bernabeu history, thanks to its regality. Just look at the sash in the Real badge – and check out a few of the retro kits that the European champions have been treated to in the past.

Well this time around, Adidas have combined a light lilac with black and mixed up simplicity with detail. The pattern on the shirt is particularly eye-catching, coupled with a minimal round collar.

(Image credit: Adidas)

(Image credit: Adidas)

(Image credit: Adidas)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Is this the nicest shirt that has been released this season ? Possibly so, for us.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.