FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: D'Rocco's Italian Restaurant

*editor’s note: this story was written before the WKC concluded; results will be posted online*. Alexandria, VA – Cheerio is a six-year-old Flat-Coated Retriever who lives with his owner-handler-trainer Sue Sommerfield near the Masonic Memorial. Cheerio loves to play in the water, run in the yard, and watch all the people, cars, and pets go by. “He loves helping me with whatever I’m doing,” says Sommerfield. “In the morning, he likes to bring me gifts, a shoe, then a boot, then the shoe tree, coat hangers—he is being helpful.”
