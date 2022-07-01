FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: D'Rocco's Italian Restaurant

In March we let you know that Scratch Kitchen & Bistro will be taking over the location that was formerly home to CB Acai and House of Fortune at 18062 Georgia Avenue in Olney. The new restaurant initially announced on Instagram that it planned to hold its grand opening on Sunday, May 15th, but a few permitting and construction delays pushed things back. Initially hoping to open in June, all permits have been approved and construction is ongoing. The restaurant now hopes to hold a soft opening on July 29th.

OLNEY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO