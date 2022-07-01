Lodge donates $3,000 to food pantry

On Thursday, June 23, Seaside Masonic Lodge #144 presented a check in the amount of $3,000 to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry as a donation in memory of long time Masonic brother Curtis West. Brother West was a member for 59 years and this donation corresponds with Brother West’s 100th birthday...
The Boothbay Region YMCA Annual Fund Drive kicks off this month under the leadership of co-chairs Paul and Louise Cowan. The Cowans moved to the region almost two decades ago from Michigan, and have been active community members ever since. In addition to the Y, the Cowans donate their time and money to the Opera House, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and other local organizations. The pair also serve as stewards over Porter Preserve on Barter’s Island.
Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine authors, and the Maine literary tradition.
Contributing photographer Michael Leonard of Yarmouth and Squirrel Island got many close up facial shots of the people participating in the 2022 Windjammer Days Street Parade on Wednesday, June 29. We thank him for this collection of photos of our friends and neighbors. It is nice to have photos of people without masks covering those smiles! The newspaper appreciates Leonard’s longstanding contributions of photographs of the region’s special events. His website to see more is www.phototourismbymike.com.
LincolnHealth reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 27, 25 for the week of June 20 and 17 for the week of June 13. Testing numbers have decreased over the three weeks from 262 to 255 and to 243. Positivity rates, chronologically, were 6.51%, 9.84% and 9.13%.
Minimizing soil erosion and runoff are a primary concern for protecting Adams Pond and Knickerbocker Lake water quality. The proper maintenance of gravel roads in the watersheds is important for providing residents safe access to their properties and minimizing costly capital repairs to these roads over time, but it is also an important part of protecting our public water supplies from degradation.
The 62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show & Sale returns to the Boothbay Common this Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a significant change this year. This year’s show will have about 25 dealers from four different states displaying and selling fine antique furniture, country Americana, primitives, jewelry, silver, decorative arts, linens, Christmas antiques, books, and oriental rugs.
The Boothbay Region Garden Club will present its annual Home and Garden Tour on Friday, July 15. This tour was planned before the pandemic and had to be canceled twice. Now the home owners are ready once again to share their lovely and unique homes and gardens with you. We...
First a correction. The Southport Memorial Library summer hours are extended to Wednesdays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Only on Thursdays is the library open in the evening 6 until 8 As usual the library is also open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 until 4. New at the library for the summer, July and August through the 23rd, is Story and Craft time for children beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Look for a bit more information on this special activity elsewhere in this paper.
Kudos to this year's 60th Windjammer Days Committee for celebrating Women on the Working Waterfront. Special kudos for paying homage to co-founder, Captain Marion Dash, as a female role model in our community. Captain Marion was certainly a Renaissance lady. Not only was she Maine's first female boat captain, but...
In addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor workshop being offered by Judy Wagner. Carol was an English teacher in the winter months; but Boothbay Harbor became her second home every summer after that. Carol was also a gifted art teacher who offered her own summer workshops that were lively sessions with great painting tips and stories gathered from her travels. Her blog, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World” is still on line.
The Rev. Tom Kerr will lead the service at Wilson Memorial Chapel on Ocean Point this Sunday, July 10. Jim Swist will serve as our organist. The service is at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!. Rev. Kerr graduated from California State University in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in business...
Sprucewold, despite its lush landscape and charming cottages, is not Brigadoon. It does not appear magically in July, pulse with life and laughter for a few enchanted weeks, and then disappear utterly until the next summer calls it forth. There are a few of us who experience Sprucewold year round, and I am here to report some of the happenings (I can't call them big, but impactful at least) that have brought us to today.
The first week back at the Southport Yacht Club was extremely successful! Monday, June 27 marked the first day of the sailing program for the 2022 season. While the first day back was a bit overcast and rainy, smiles and laughter still filled the junior building. In the morning class, to kick off every week at the Junior Yacht Club, any new sailors to the program jump in Cozy Harbor for their swim test. This week we had 16 swimmers take on the cold water of Southport, and then all rushed up to the senior building for hot cocoa! The 16 brave young souls were Chapman Brinegar, Audrey Chambers, Cosmina Finn, Max Greene, Zella Greene, Gabriel Harris, Teddy Helming, Andrew Holyoak, Caroline Hopkins, Sabrina Moen, Sebastian Moen, Caroline Stern, Taylor Theroux, Xavier Tineo, Kayla Watts and James Alisson! After the first day of rain, it was only sunshine and beautiful Maine days until Friday.
There were many firsts at the Windjammer Days Tug Across the Harbor on July 1: no construction company teams (but, there is a whole lot of building going on); there was a school team BRES (Boothbay Region Elementary School) Wildcats; a team with an anchor (BRES); an entire team from another state; a team with barefoot members; one team member was dressed in a kilt; a team of mostly children pulling against adults; and another was made up of town employees and local law enforcement and firefighters.
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District board of trustees and school committee have adjust their monthly meeting schedules. Meetings will now be held on the first and second Tuesday of the month, respectively, meeting times will remain 5:15 p.m. and the venue will still be Boothbay Region High School’s library.
Well-known throughout the Episcopal Church as a writer, retreat leader, spiritual advisor and teacher, the Rev. Martin Smith will lead services at All Saints by-the-Sea for the next two weeks. Holy Communion will be offered at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mr. Henry Lowe will provide our music for July 10 and Linekin Bay resident Timothy Wissler will share his organ playing on July 17. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we honor the diversity in our congregation as there will be some who wish to continue wearing masks and others who feel safe not wearing a mask. All are welcome to join in worship. KN-95 masks will be available at the chapel. Coffee hour will be reinstated following the 10 a.m. service. People of all faiths are invited to attend the services.
Cynthia Laureen “Cindy” Lockwood of East Boothbay passed away on July 2, 2022, in Boothbay Harbor following a lengthy illness. Cindy was born March 24, 1946, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Hollis and Wilma Jacobs. Cindy taught special education for more than 25 years and in retirement enjoyed many adventures with her adoring husband, Douglas.
Madam Sally Wood (1759-1855), considered Maine's first woman novelist, was actually writing novels even before Maine became a state.Wood published her first novel in 1800 under the pseudonym "A Lady of Massachusetts.” After Maine became a state in 1820, she changed her pen name to "A Lady of Maine.” Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) is pleased to offer two upcoming opportunities to learn more about Madam Wood.
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in June:. Alna: Fat Pig LLC to 2 Dock At Night LLC; Pierce, Alexandria L. and Brewer, Alexandria L. to Moon, Noelle Catherine; Adler, Stephen R. and Adler, Kenneth W. to Adler, Stephen R. and Ellrich, Heidi J.; Arsenault, Lisa and Bailey, Lisa L. to Bailey, Spencer, Bailey, Stephan, Arsenault, Samantha and Bailey, Tyson; Hall, Everett F. and Hall, Jeralyn I. to Churchill, Matthew P.
