Lodge donates $3,000 to food pantry

Well-known throughout the Episcopal Church as a writer, retreat leader, spiritual advisor and teacher, the Rev. Martin Smith will lead services at All Saints by-the-Sea for the next two weeks. Holy Communion will be offered at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mr. Henry Lowe will provide our music for July 10 and Linekin Bay resident Timothy Wissler will share his organ playing on July 17. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we honor the diversity in our congregation as there will be some who wish to continue wearing masks and others who feel safe not wearing a mask. All are welcome to join in worship. KN-95 masks will be available at the chapel. Coffee hour will be reinstated following the 10 a.m. service. People of all faiths are invited to attend the services.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO