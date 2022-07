MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO WCCO) – Several people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at Boom Island Park north of Downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis Park Police reported on Tuesday that there were eight total victims. Gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. as crowds gathered at Boom Island to celebrate the Fourth of July despite there not being any formal Independence Day gatherings or fireworks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO