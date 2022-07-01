ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs Need Trade to Avoid Offer Sheet Crisis

By Mark Scheig
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are we talking about? It’s the threat of an offer sheet. Why is this going to be something to watch now and over time? That’s because the closer they are to the cap, the more damaging an offer sheet could be. Offer sheets seem to be...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lightning trade defenseman Ryan McDonagh to Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the teams announced. A deal involving McDonagh isn't a surprise after reports earlier this week indicated the team was working with the veteran to find a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Here's What Joel Embiid Tweeted On Sunday

Embiid: "What an amazing race!!! WOW. Just wish Verstappen was involved somehow" Embiid and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in six games. They had beaten the Toronto Raptors in the first-round, but could not get through Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Embiid...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy