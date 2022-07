It is well known that the Arizona Coyotes 2022 draft will be plentiful with seven picks in the first two rounds covering the first 45 picks. What is unknown is what general manager Bill Armstrong and his adept scouting staff intend to do with those selections. It is a given that the Yotes will take whoever is left over after the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils make their choices known. That could more than likely be Logan Cooley if the Habs take Shane Wright and the Devils choose Juraj Slafkovsky as predicted.

