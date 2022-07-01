Training round for grenade launcher found in storage unit in Okaloosa

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a Pensacola house fire Saturday that ended with the home being completely destroyed. Firefighters said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to the one-story home fire that had a two-story garage attached. When they arrived, firefighters said flames and smoke were spreading from the garage into the home. At this time, the Pensacola Fire Department and NAS Pensacola were called for assistance on the fire.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO