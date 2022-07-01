Training round for grenade launcher found in storage unit in Okaloosa

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies had an busy 4th of July with a handful of arrests being made. Okaloosa County deputies conducted Operation Dry Weather from June 2-4, where their Marine Unit made 255 vessel stops, issued 48 citations, and made 17 boasting under the influence arrests.
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Panama City man faces several charges in Okaloosa County after deputies said he pointed a loaded shotgun at another man’s face in Holt. OCSO responded to a home on Keiser Mill Road late Monday, July 4 for a ‘shots fired’ call. On scene, the man told deputies Terry Lamar Langford, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County staff presented long-time employee Chief George Darrel Welborn with the H.E.R.O. Award Tuesday for incredible action during an emergency in June. According to the public safety department, Chief Welborn jumped into action on June 3, 2022, as a man with a machete attacked a couple visiting the […]
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department has given the “all clear” on the bomb threat made at Pensacola State College. UPDATE (3:34 p.m.): Officers said faculty and students were evacuated from the visual arts building after the threat was made to that specific building. The intersection of 9th Avenue and Airport Boulevard is closed. […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a Pensacola house fire Saturday that ended with the home being completely destroyed. Firefighters said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to the one-story home fire that had a two-story garage attached. When they arrived, firefighters said flames and smoke were spreading from the garage into the home. At this time, the Pensacola Fire Department and NAS Pensacola were called for assistance on the fire.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are trying to locate a male who they say stole a $20,000 motorized wheelchair belonging to a vacationing disabled person in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. at the Destin West Bayside (Pelican Building) on Okaloosa Island.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Truist bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. Pensacola Police says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the bank on Creighton Road. No further details have been released. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back here for...
UPDATE (7:04 p.m.): Pensacola Police are looking for Gentry Rhodes, 57. Rhodes is wanted in connection to the Truist Bank robbery that happened off Creighton Road. Rhodes, who was released from jail June 23, may be driving a stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D. The tag number on the Florida plate is IP9-831. If you have any […]
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Off-duty deputies Lt. Jeremy Gilbert and Lt. Matt Harrison rescued a raptor over the holiday weekend struggling to survive in Okaloosa County waters. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) posted a video Monday with the deputies cutting fishing lines from an Ospreys beak and talons. The deputies said they found […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen faces several charges after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home Monday, putting a gun to a victim's head and stealing a puppy. According to the arrest report, Bell forced open the door to the home and ran in yelling. He pointed a gun at a victim before placing the barrel on the victim's head.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a suspect following several attempted vehicle burglaries in Escambia County Monday morning. The sheriff's office says the incidents happened in the Pinestead and Burgess Rd. area. Deputies posted a photo that was captured of the suspect:. You're asked to contact ECSO at...
UPDATE: NO ACTIVE GUNMAN AT ORANGE BEACH CONDOMINIUM ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating reports of a gunman at Phoenix on the Bay. EMA, the Orange Beach Fire Department and police are on scene. Currently, police have not found a shooter. Families are being told to stay in their […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A house in Pensacola caught fire twice in 24 hours. The latest fire broke out at the home on North W Street around 2 a.m. Monday. Flames were through the roof when fire crews arrived. Fire crews were called out to the same home on Sunday. Officials...
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Six people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Niceville area home, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. According to the statement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant at a home...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Okaloosa County:. State Road (S. ) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
UPDATE -- 2:30 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 in Escambia County is reopened for travel Monday after crews repaired a sinkhole in the westbound lanes. Officials say the roadway will be monitored going forward. Florida Highway Patrol initially said the roadway would be closed from Scenic Highway to...
A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Residents may experience aircraft noise July 5 – 7, when the 60th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. According to the base, F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 4:30 p.m. and 10...
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a man overboard Sunday approximately 12 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 4 a.m. over VHF-FM channel 16 from a crewmember on the fishing vessel Fiona Leone reporting that the captain of the vessel fell overboard while the vessel was on autopilot.
