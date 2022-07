LA GRANDE – (Information from Press Release) The Union County annual regulated use fire season outside of city limits [began on] July 1, 2022. During regulated fire season no open burning is allowed on public or private lands outside of city limits in Union County. The use of incinerators and burn barrels for the burning of trash within the described lands shall be allowed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., however, burn barrel use must comply with the following conditions:

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO