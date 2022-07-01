ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Police: Two teens injured in shooting in Hartford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

The Hartford Police Department is investigating the shooting of two teenagers early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2 Bourbon St. on a ShotSpotter activation around 4:20 a.m. While searching the area, two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

Both victims were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartford, CT
