Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Holiday Weekend Forecast Could Bring Severe Weather To Delaware Valley

By Kate Bilo
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and as always, the forecast is paramount in everyone’s minds. Will the barbecue need to be moved inside?

Will the fireworks displays go off without a hitch?

While there are a few hiccups in the holiday weekend forecast, for the most part, it’s a typical summer stretch in Philadelphia and at the shore. The biggest concern will be the threat for locally severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Because of the threat happening on a busy outdoor summer weekend, we have issued an ALERT for Saturday.

Friday is the hottest of the stretch, with temperatures climbing to the mid-90’s and humidity making it feel like 97 or 98 at the height of the afternoon. At the shore, it should top out in the low to mid-80’s with a seabreeze, however, it’ll get hot quickly before the seabreeze kicks in (and will be very hot even just a little ways inland). In the Poconos, a hot summer day with a high near 90 on Friday, and the chance of a stray afternoon or evening storm. These look to mainly stay west of the city.

Over the weekend, a front parked overhead will bring the threat for storms on Saturday. We are at a Slight Risk for severe weather in Philly and areas north of the city. If you’re in the Poconos, expect the storm chance anytime, possibly even in the morning. Mid-afternoon through evening will be the greatest likelihood of storms near the city, with storms likely impacting the shore around dinnertime.

It now looks like the front will clear pretty well on Sunday, especially for inland areas. The shore could see a few lingering showers early, but then clearing skies. Highs in the 80’s across the board Sunday.

Fourth of July Monday looks dry and pleasant. Highs will be near 80 at the shore, mid-80’s in the mountains, and closer to 90 in the city. There’s no concerns as of now for any weather issues during fireworks displays.

CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Storm cleanup continues in hard-hit area of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cleanup continued Monday after weekend storms in Lancaster County. Graystone Road in East Hempfield Township was hit hard Saturday, with several fallen trees. At the Dunigan home, a huge oak tree was uprooted and crashed into a bedroom. The family got to the basement in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Traffic Alert: PennDOT Begins Construction On 5th Street Bridge In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 has a traffic alert for the city’s Hunting Park section as a major construction project gets underway. On Tuesday, an improvement project will begin on the 5th Street Bridge which sits over the abandoned Conrail line. The road will be reconstructed between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street. Fifth Street is expected to remain closed for the next year. Bristol Street will be closed where it intersects with 5th until November for the relocation of a water main.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Parade, Concert, And Fireworks Take Over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation. The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois. In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe. Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cities with the most expensive homes

(Stacker) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Haddon Township Man, Dog Complete 7-Year, 38-Country Walk Around World

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A dog from Haddon Township, New Jersey, is making history. Savannah became the first dog to walk around the world. Tom Turcich adopted Savannah in 2015. Shortly after, the pair set off to trot the globe. Seven years later, the pair completed the trek across six continents and 38 countries. Turcich is just the 10th person ever to record the feat and Savannah is the only dog ever to do it.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
