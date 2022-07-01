Philadelphia Weather: Holiday Weekend Forecast Could Bring Severe Weather To Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and as always, the forecast is paramount in everyone’s minds. Will the barbecue need to be moved inside?

Will the fireworks displays go off without a hitch?

While there are a few hiccups in the holiday weekend forecast, for the most part, it’s a typical summer stretch in Philadelphia and at the shore. The biggest concern will be the threat for locally severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Because of the threat happening on a busy outdoor summer weekend, we have issued an ALERT for Saturday.

Friday is the hottest of the stretch, with temperatures climbing to the mid-90’s and humidity making it feel like 97 or 98 at the height of the afternoon. At the shore, it should top out in the low to mid-80’s with a seabreeze, however, it’ll get hot quickly before the seabreeze kicks in (and will be very hot even just a little ways inland). In the Poconos, a hot summer day with a high near 90 on Friday, and the chance of a stray afternoon or evening storm. These look to mainly stay west of the city.

Over the weekend, a front parked overhead will bring the threat for storms on Saturday. We are at a Slight Risk for severe weather in Philly and areas north of the city. If you’re in the Poconos, expect the storm chance anytime, possibly even in the morning. Mid-afternoon through evening will be the greatest likelihood of storms near the city, with storms likely impacting the shore around dinnertime.

It now looks like the front will clear pretty well on Sunday, especially for inland areas. The shore could see a few lingering showers early, but then clearing skies. Highs in the 80’s across the board Sunday.

Fourth of July Monday looks dry and pleasant. Highs will be near 80 at the shore, mid-80’s in the mountains, and closer to 90 in the city. There’s no concerns as of now for any weather issues during fireworks displays.