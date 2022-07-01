Woman shot, teen hurt after intruders enter Winter Park home

Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A woman was shot Friday morning in an unincorporated Winter Park home, leaving deputies on a hunt for suspects, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:30 a.m. SCSO responded to a shooting at a residence near the 3000 block of Bennington Court, said SCSO’s spokeswoman Kim Cannaday.

Deputies found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, Cannaday said. Investigators learned from the woman’s 15-year-old and 5-year-old sons that three unknown men entered the home through a side window, Cannaday said. The suspects hit the teen boy in the back of his head and then shot his mother before fleeing, Cannaday said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition

Deputies are still looking for the suspects, but believe this to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

