Atlanta, GA

Construction begins on 28-story apartment building in Midtown Arts District

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
Construction is underway on a 28-story, 350-unit luxury apartment building on Peachtree Street in the Midtown Arts District.

The unnamed building, a joint venture between Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America, is expected to be complete by June 2024.

Located at 1441 Peachtree, residents will have an easy walk to High Museum of Art, Atlanta Symphony Hall, Alliance Theatre, Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum. Pershing Point Park is across the street ant the Arts Center MARTA station is also a quick walk.

An internal sky bridge will lead to both individual and collaborative co-working spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, wine bar and lounge, private dining area, pool with sundeck, and a rooftop bar and lounge with skyline views. There will also be two restaurant spaces in the lobby.

The residences will feature studios, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, many with balconies or terraces. Interiors include gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances, LED lighting packages, and other finishes found in high-end condo buildings.

