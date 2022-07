DECATUR, GA—A former employee of the Java Monkey Coffee House in Decatur has been convicted of setting the fire that destroyed the coffee house in 2018. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on June 30 against Rickey Thomas, 32, on charges of Arson in the First Degree, Arson in the Second Degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, and Burglary in the Second Degree, in connection with the fire.

DECATUR, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO