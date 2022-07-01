ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The auction of The One mansion was a dud. Now the fight over the proceeds is getting ugly

By Laurence Darmiento
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ss5i_0gS0qepu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzWQN_0gS0qepu00
The investment firm of Julien Remillard has filed a lawsuit alleging unfair business practices against another lender connected with the megamansion known as The One. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

When the megamansion known as The One was auctioned off in March for less than half its $295-million list price, it wasn't just a deal for the buyer: It set the stage for what is turning out to be a nasty fight among creditors.

The $141-million sale of the 105,000-square-foot property to L.A. fashion mogul Richard Saghian meant that some major lenders of the bankrupt Bel-Air project could be out of the money, given claims against the estate totaling more than $250 million. Now, one lender has filed a lawsuit claiming unfair business practices against another and alleging forgery of a document making it second in line to be repaid.

The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court by the investment firm of Julien Remillard, a former longtime associate of developer Nile Niami. The home's bankrupt limited liability company, Crestlloyd, had sought court permission to pay nearly $104 million out of the $138 million the estate received from the auction to a different lender, Los Angeles billionaire Don Hankey.

Hankey Capital is by far the largest creditor of the estate, having made three loans totaling more than $100 million to Crestlloyd starting in 2018 when Niami was in search of cash to finish the opulent mansion. At issue is repayment of the first and its related interest and fees.

The estate has already paid priority claims such as taxes, and with such a large payout going to Hankey, there would be little left for other creditors, including Remillard's Inferno Investment, which claims it is owed $20.9 million. Inferno says it and related entities loaned about $18 million for the acquisition of the property on Airole Way in 2013 and to start construction on what was then going to be a 40,000-square-foot house.

Though Inferno lent before Hankey Capital, the lawsuit acknowledges Inferno signed an agreement in 2016 allowing Crestlloyd to repay later loans needed to finish the mansion even before Inferno was repaid for its own investment.

However, that 2016 deal also required Crestlloyd to obtain approval from Remillard, the scion of a rich Quebec family, for specific loans that would become senior to Inferno's debt, according to the lawsuit. It alleges that never happened. Instead, the lawsuit claims that Remillard's signature was forged on an October 2018 subordination agreement allowing Hankey to be paid first.

Inferno is asking in its lawsuit for a Bankruptcy Court judge to move it to the front of the line for repayment among the estate's big secured creditors.

The lawsuit doesn't allege who conducted the forgery but says Niami's longtime notary falsely notarized that Niami and Remillard signed the document in his presence in Los Angeles when Remillard was actually in Montreal that day. The notary did not return calls for comment.

The lawsuit also accuses Hankey Capital of unfair business practices, among them by charging an exorbitant default interest rate. Inferno has not objected to the payment of $82.5 million in principal on the disputed $104-million payout to stop the accumulation of interest, though it has reserved the right to claw it all back from Hankey.

The lawsuit further seeks to have the 2016 agreement declared null and void because it alleges that Crestlloyd padded invoices from contractors and suppliers working on The One and that funds were diverted to Niami and his former wife, Yvonne, either for themselves or for other properties they were affiliated with.

It claims Hankey Capital failed to monitor its loans so it could make more that would eventually go into default, generating higher interest and putting itself in a position to foreclose on the property — which it did last year, prompting the bankruptcy filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwoZt_0gS0qepu00
The auction of The One didn't bring in enough money to pay back all the lenders. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Hamid Rafatjoo, Nile Niami's attorney, scoffed at the lawsuit, which does not name his client as a defendant, as little more than a ploy by the developer's former investor to muddy up the waters. He said it was late in the game to make a claim that Hankey wasn't first in line to be repaid given that the estate filed for bankruptcy in October.

"This has been outlined in a bankruptcy case since Day One. And only after the sale closes and there's a disappointing sale price these theories arise," he said. "At the end of the day, you try to kick up some dirt and see if there's a settlement somewhere where you can get some money. My client did nothing wrong. He lost $30 million to $40 million of his own money on this project. To say that signatures were forged or that funds were misused is just a waste of time."

Yvonne Niami could not be reached for comment.

Hankey said he viewed the lawsuit as possibly "posturing just to try to get something back." He said he spoke to a "few people" at Inferno several years ago to complete the subordination deal and "that's not at all what they said to me on a one-to-one level."

To pursue its case, Inferno has hired prominent litigator Marty Singer, who said a private investigator looked into the dealings, leading to the lawsuit. He defended his client's decision to bring the lawsuit more than six months after The One was placed into bankruptcy protection.

He said Inferno hadn't been concerned about the order of the payouts until the auction bombed in March, yielding far less money than expected to repay creditors. It also had explicitly reserved the right to object to the distribution to Hankey.

"The anticipation was ... they would get paid in full, so there'd be no issue about worrying about priorities of liens or anything of that sort," he said.

David Golubchik, the attorney for Crestlloyd, a defendant in the lawsuit, said the lawsuit has halted any more payments to Hankey and will slow the winding down of the bankrupt estate.

"We will deal with it through the court process, with discovery and depositions and trial if necessary," he said. "We found it strange to assert this position after many months in Bankruptcy Court."

The auction of the marble-and-glass trophy property on a Bel-Air hilltop was so disappointing that some creditors sought to have it set aside and conducted again, noting it was held within a week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent markets into turmoil, potentially scaring off bidders. There were only five bidders who participated in the auction.

However, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Deborah Saltzman refused to do so, noting that it was also possible the situation would be worse. Her judgment proved prescient. While the war has faded from the headlines, inflation has heated up, causing the stock market to drop precipitously and the housing market to cool as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in response.

Meanwhile, Saghian, the owner of fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova, has been working with city officials as he seeks to complete the house, resolve zoning issues and get a certificate of occupancy, a spokesman said.

The One is the largest new home in Los Angeles and possibly the country. It contains 21 bedrooms and 42 full bathrooms. There is a 4,000-square-foot guesthouse, servants’ quarters, a moat and multiple pools, a wellness spa, a beauty salon, a four-lane bowling alley and a multiplex-size movie theater, among a much longer list of luxury amenities.

Byron Moldo, a Beverly Hills commercial bankruptcy attorney not involved with the case, said he expects the lawsuit could delay the resolution of The One's bankruptcy for at least six months — all the while driving up attorneys' fees and creating pressure for the parties to reach a settlement, which might be the idea.

"I think there are going to be voluminous documents to review. I can see the need for a handwriting expert," he said. "This is going to become very, very expensive."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 32

Pamela Skinner
3d ago

why does anyone need a house that big? the owner will probably never even see half of the rooms and definitely has no need for that many bathrooms! 🙂

Reply(1)
16
Terrie
4d ago

Wow how hard can it be to divide the proceeds. Example if 20 collectors then each get 5% of their total. That is what would be fair.

Reply(1)
9
Frank Chaco
4d ago

greed is what it's called .... people are never satisfied they always want more or want it all

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

The Mansion That Starred in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Can Be Yours for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article. You might recognize this Long Island estate from The Wolf of Wall Street, Elementary, or The Loudest Voice, as these TV shows and movies were filmed on the picturesque property. In addition to being camera-ready, the five-acre plot of land at 324 Calf Farm Road has a 15,000-square-foot residence and horse facilities to cater to the needs of even the most avid equestrian. The seller is Ralph Bianculli, who custom-built the home in 2010 to suit his needs. He is a talented equestrian who has bred thoroughbred racehorses on the estate. The home overlooks...
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune. The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Reality Tea

Creditor Asks For Foreclosure And Auction On Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Former Pasadena Home

Creditors are really turning up the heat in the alleged embezzlement case against Tom Girardi. The once respected lawyer has found himself disbarred and disgraced after he stood accused of stealing settlement funds from his clients. Which includes orphans and widows. And his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is smack dab […] The post Creditor Asks For Foreclosure And Auction On Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Former Pasadena Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
PASADENA, CA
Anita Durairaj

This old mansion in Kentucky was sold twice - each time for a dollar

Ouerbacker MansionPhoto Source: Facebook; Amanda APS's post. The Ouerbacker-Clement Mansion is located in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. The mansion once belonged to a wealthy coffee merchant named Samuel Ouerbacker. It was built in the late 19th century and designed in the Romanesque style of houses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Dud#Bankruptcies#U S Bankruptcy Court#Hankey Capital#Crestlloyd
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s California Ranch, Complete With Famous Black Toilet, Goes for Sale for $1.79M

A property that belonged to Johnny Cash can be yours for just $1.79 million. The estate was built in Ventura, Calif. in 1961. Cash was married to Vivian Liberto at the time. The listing by Elliman, assures that the original black toilet remains. It also notes that the “wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved.
VENTURA, CA
Brian Penny

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Tom Cruise allegedly wrecked one of billionaire Larry Ellison’s cars while on his $300 million island

Tom Cruise wrote off one of Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s cars while staying on his Hawaiian island, according to a new report.According to the extensive report, Cruise visited the island soon after Ellison bought it for $300m (£243m) in 2012 at the behest of his son David, whose company, Skydance Media, produced Cruise’s latest movie Top Gun: Maverick, as well as other films starring the actor.Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to eight sources from the island about Cruise’s visit, and they told the publication that the star rolled and totalled a Toyota Land Cruiser while driving on the island’s unpaved roads.Lanai...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
345K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy