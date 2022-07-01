ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 200 cities and towns in Dallas.

#30. Saint Paul, TX

– 1-year price change: +$144,203 (+33.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$238,417 (+69.8%)
– Typical home value: $580,073 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Highland Village, TX

– 1-year price change: +$144,430 (+31.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$229,923 (+62.0%)
– Typical home value: $600,563 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Allen, TX

– 1-year price change: +$147,157 (+36.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$218,284 (+66.3%)
– Typical home value: $547,656 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#27. McKinney, TX

– 1-year price change: +$154,476 (+38.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$225,902 (+68.9%)
– Typical home value: $553,606 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Flower Mound, TX

– 1-year price change: +$154,632 (+32.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$242,814 (+63.6%)
– Typical home value: $624,618 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Hebron, TX

– 1-year price change: +$159,390 (+33.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$242,814 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $633,552 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Murphy, TX

– 1-year price change: +$159,761 (+34.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$243,607 (+63.7%)
– Typical home value: $626,141 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lantana, TX

– 1-year price change: +$167,879 (+35.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$241,526 (+60.4%)
– Typical home value: $641,706 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Pecan Acres, TX

– 1-year price change: +$167,931 (+27.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$303,355 (+64.5%)
– Typical home value: $773,936 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Trophy Club, TX

– 1-year price change: +$174,335 (+33.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$271,424 (+63.6%)
– Typical home value: $698,490 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Annetta North, TX

– 1-year price change: +$177,437 (+31.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$307,884 (+72.2%)
– Typical home value: $734,053 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Annetta South, TX

– 1-year price change: +$178,804 (+34.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$318,894 (+84.6%)
– Typical home value: $695,866 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +$182,137 (+35.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$266,823 (+61.3%)
– Typical home value: $702,395 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Double Oak, TX

– 1-year price change: +$186,036 (+28.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$347,444 (+71.6%)
– Typical home value: $832,644 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Copper Canyon, TX

– 1-year price change: +$186,941 (+28.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$340,399 (+66.9%)
– Typical home value: $849,214 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Colleyville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$190,431 (+28.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$312,498 (+56.4%)
– Typical home value: $866,604 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +$193,928 (+43.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$274,723 (+75.5%)
– Typical home value: $638,686 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Argyle, TX

– 1-year price change: +$194,638 (+31.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$316,321 (+64.6%)
– Typical home value: $806,071 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. McLendon-Chisholm, TX

– 1-year price change: +$197,739 (+36.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$294,530 (+66.2%)
– Typical home value: $739,700 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Heath, TX

– 1-year price change: +$198,734 (+33.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$302,441 (+61.9%)
– Typical home value: $791,329 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +$199,392 (+39.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$276,612 (+65.1%)
– Typical home value: $701,826 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +$255,767 (+44.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$358,739 (+76.4%)
– Typical home value: $828,132 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Southlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$269,114 (+29.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$437,556 (+59.7%)
– Typical home value: $1,170,022 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +$273,170 (+35.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$415,756 (+65.8%)
– Typical home value: $1,047,492 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bartonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$280,969 (+31.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$454,075 (+62.4%)
– Typical home value: $1,181,573 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +$293,677 (+37.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$449,512 (+72.6%)
– Typical home value: $1,068,795 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. University Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$397,077 (+25.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$567,653 (+40.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,988,014 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Westlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$433,738 (+32.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$688,047 (+62.9%)
– Typical home value: $1,781,287 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Westover Hills, TX

– 1-year price change: +$444,702 (+24.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$662,993 (+40.6%)
– Typical home value: $2,295,491 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Highland Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$451,544 (+24.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$627,494 (+37.5%)
– Typical home value: $2,300,954 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

