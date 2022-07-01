ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justified: City Primeval's Updated Cast List, Including Timothy Olyphant

By Eric Eisenberg
 4 days ago

Justified is coming back! The beloved FX drama series came to a satisfying conclusion in 2015 after six seasons, but the desire to see more adventures featuring hero Marshal Raylan Givens has been too powerful to ignore. As a result, a brand new revival series was announced in January 2022 – titled Justified: City Primeval – and the project has been putting together one hell of a cast in the time since then.

The revival series will be based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit , and while we don’t yet know what to expect when it comes supporting actors from the original series reprising their roles (or if Quentin Tarantino will really be directing some of the episodes ), the new production has assembled an ensemble of new actors to join the canon:

Timothy Olyphant

Oddly enough, Timothy Olyphant has played a marshal twice since his original run on Justified – both in Fargo and in the Star Wars universe – but it appears any fear of being typecast is outweighed by a desire to return to the role of Raylan Givens. Olyphant will once again be the principal protagonist and he’ll be making a trip to Detroit to try and handle a violent sociopath (more on him in a minute).

Vivian Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant will not only be returning to a very familiar role in Justified: City Primeval , but he will be doing so while starring alongside someone he loves. It’s been reported that the actor’s daughter, Vivian Olyphant, will be making her on-screen debut with a fitting part in the project: she will be playing Willa Givens, Raylan’s 14-year-old daughter who is living with her father part-time in Miami at the start of the story.

Boyd Holbrook

Remember that violent sociopath I mentioned? His name, according to Deadline , is Clement Mansell, and he will be played in Justified: City Primeval by Logan and The Predator star Boyd Holbrook. Nicknamed The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement is wanted by the police in Detroit, and Rayan Givens evidently collaborates with them following his own confrontation with the criminal in Florida. Holbrook has been busy of late, not only making the new Justified limited series, but playing roles in HBO’s The Sandman and the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 .

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis has earned critical acclaim in recent years for her work on both the big screen and the small – with credits including her part as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in King Richard and Hippolyta Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country . Deadline has reported that she will be playing Carolyn Wilder in the Justified sequel series, a.k.a. the lawyer who successfully got Clement Mansell released.

Adelaide Clemens

Australian actor Adelaide Clemens has become a familiar face on the small screen in the last decade, starring in multiple seasons of Sundance TV’s Rectify and more recently alongside Andrew Garfield in FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven – and she’s staying in the FX family with a role in Justified: City Primeval . It’s been reported that Clemens will be playing Sandy Stanton, who is Clement Mansell’s girlfriend in Elmore Leonard’s book.

Vondie Curtis Hall

Veteran actor Vondie Curtis Hall will be playing an individual named Sweetie in Justified: City Primeval , but (as is the case with all of the other actors mentioned in this feature) no further details about the part have been revealed just yet. It’s a return to the small screen for the performer, who has spent his long career going back and forth between features and television. Recently, he appeared in an episode of CBS’ Evil and the brilliant 2020 horror film The Night House .

Marin Ireland

Playing the role of Maureen in Justified: City Primeval will be Marin Ireland – another FX veteran who previously starred in the cancelled-too-soon comic adaptation of Y: The Last Man . More recently she has become known for her role as Sissy Cooper on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy . In addition to her television work, she will soon be featured in the upcoming Hulu original film The Boogeyman, which is an adaptation of the short story of the same name by Stephen King .

Victor Williams

Fresh off his shocking appearance in the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones , Victor Williams is attached next to appear in Justified: City Primeval , playing the role of Wendell. Williams is probably best known for his role as Deacon Palmer on the long-running CBS series The King Of Queens , but he has recently starred on shows including Showtime’s The Affair , CBS’ Happy Together , and FX’s The Good Lord Bird .

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz will be playing a character named (appropriately enough) Norbert in Justified: City Primeval . Another cast member with prior FX experience, Butz played Paddy Chayefsky in the 2019 limited series Fosse/Verdon . More recently in the television world he had a role on the NBC show Debris , and he played Conrad 'Co' Roy II in Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville .

Ravi Patel

Ravi Patel is another member of the Justified: City Primeval ensemble who has spent their career going back and forth between film and television. He’s had recurring roles on shows including Fox’s Grandfathered , TBS’ Wrecked , Netflix’s Master Of None , and ABC’s American Housewife , and also roles in movies like Transformers , Long Shot , and Wonder Woman 1984 . Deadline reported that he will be playing a character named Rick Newley in June 2022, but you can probably guess how much we know about this part in the plot.

Though filming on Justified: City Primeval began in early summer 2022, it has not yet been announced when the limited series will air. We will continue to update this article as more information about both the cast and the show becomes available. For now, you can learn about all of the shows that are on the way with our 2022 TV Premiere Calendar .

Lisa Reimers
3d ago

I loved Justified when it was on tv. So happy to hear it's coming back! Lord, love me some Raylan Givens! Hope Walton Goggins makes an appearance too! He's a really, really good actor, loved him in The Shield ❤️

8
Ingrid
4d ago

I loved Boyd. they need to get him out of prison.

15
