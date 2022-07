Bitmain has released its Antminer E9 Ethereum miner (opens in new tab), which delivers performance that utterly destroys any GPU setup in terms of efficiency. Bitmain claims a single Antminer E9 can deliver the performance of up to 25 RTX 3080s. If I take the RTX 3060 Ti as another example, that number rises to around 40. It’s another nail in the coffin of GPU mining which is great news for gamers.

COMPUTERS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO