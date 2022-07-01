ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Minecraft youtuber Technoblade dies at the age of 23

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Alex Technoblade has died at the age of 23 years old. The news came in a farewell video, 'so long nerds', posted by family, in which his father read a script written shortly before his death, before making his own tribute. Technoblade's channel has over 10.8 million followers.

The script reads: "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."

The content creator arrived on the Minecraft scene in 2013, and over his long career became known especially for his sense of humour, PvP skills and a friendly rivalry with fellow Minecraft superstar Dream. Last year he had announced to his fanbase a diagnosis of cancer in his right arm, and spoke about undergoing various treatment therapies, including a limb salvage operation which he joked almost made him an amputee.

He both made videos and streamed Minecraft content on YouTube, and was part of a popular collective called Sleepyboisinc: one member of whom, TommyInnit, nicknamed him 'The Blade'. Latterly Technoblade had taken to streaming other titles, including Minecraft Story Mode and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Part of Technoblade's appeal was the aura of mystery around who exactly he was: in the farewell video's script, he fondly recalls fooling viewers into thinking his name is Dave. He reveals it was Alexander. His family asks fans to continue to respect his wish for privacy.

Fellow streamers and Minecraft creators took to social media to pay tribute.

I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend.July 1, 2022

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot.rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLMJuly 1, 2022

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hourHe was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of timesI’ll always look up to himRest In Peace <3July 1, 2022

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person!Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️July 1, 2022

In the farewell video, Technoblade's father says part of the proceeds for his late son's merchandise will be donated to charity. It ends with a statement which reads in part:

"From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience: giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

"Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

The tribute has immediately become Youtube's #1 trending video. The statement from Technoblade's father ends:

"The past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage 4 cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privieleged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZHpl_0gS0nnJi00

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 16

dntlss
4d ago

Sorry to hear that, not familiar with anything he did but dying at that age sucks, so many more things to do, my condolences to his family.

Reply
13
Alyrexes
3d ago

I loved his videos. He's an amazing YouTuber that will always live in the Minecraft community, and our hearts! Technoblade never dies!!

Reply
4
Sapphire relaxed hair
4d ago

I'm not familiar with him I'm so sorry for his family and friends and fans 😔 May God of peace give his family and friends comfort and peace in their time of bereavement 😢

Reply
3
Related
ClutchPoints

so long nerds: Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passes away from cancer

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade (real name Alex), has passed away at 23 after his year-long battle with cancer. One last video, titled “so long nerds”, has been uploaded to his YouTube channel, featuring Technoblade’s father as he reads a message written by the content creator 8 hours before his eternal rest. At the end of the […] The post so long nerds: Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passes away from cancer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvp#Sleepyboisinc
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
wrestlinginc.com

Japan Passes New Law Inspired By Tragic Death Of Hana Kimura

It has been just over two years since Hana Kimura took her own life. Kimura had been receiving racist abuse from online fans of the reality show Terrace House, on which she was a contestant. The government of Japan has taken a step towards possibly curbing such insults in the future.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
The Independent

Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix....
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy