Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been slammed online after he attacked President Joe Biden for blaming gas companies for setting high prices at the pumps. In a July 3 tweet, Biden said: "My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: This is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO