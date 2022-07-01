How I Travel: Stanley Tucci Always Wears a Suit Jacket to Fly

I bet you all know the feeling of being in the midst of some ordinary activity when suddenly a long-forgotten memory pierces your consciousness, arriving with such urgency and clarity that it feels like it must be trying to tell you something. Several months into the pandemic, I started having this experience with recollections of food I've eaten around the world. On a long drive, all I could think about was fiery tacos in an open-air market in Mérida, Mexico. Cleaning the kitchen, I flashed to a hearty bowl of gukbap, a rice soup with pork bone, that I inhaled in a brightly lit alley in Busan, South Korea. In the park with the kids, I remembered the lángos—hubcap-size discs of fried bread topped with potatoes and cheese—that we ordered on the shores of Lake Balaton, in Hungary. Sometimes I'd recall meals at fancy restaurants, like wild boar at Steirereck in Vienna's Stadtpark on one pre-kids trip with my wife, or the famous ants and Amazon River fish I ate on a solo reservation at D.O.M. in São Paulo. But more often I found I yearned for those humbler culinary experiences that made me feel like part of the fabric of a place.

