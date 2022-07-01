ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mass Shooting Downtown Kills 2 Men, Wounds 3 Others

By Kelly Bauer
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — An early Friday shooting Downtown left five people wounded. At 1:44 a.m., five men were walking out of a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street when someone took out...

blockclubchicago.org

