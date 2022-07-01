Astros Knock Off Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar joined several Mets on the mound as they encircled Carlos Carrasco and high-fived him for a job well done. Plenty to feel good about, too. By the end of a winning weekend, two of New York’s most pivotal pieces were back on track.
Kole Calhoun’s bat powered the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field. The Rangers (37-39) put themselves in position to win the series with the Mets (48-30) on Sunday. Texas continues to try and crawl back to .500 for the first time since May 31.
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0, and Tucker was on third with two outs in...
The Los Angeles Angels will try to avoid the sweep as they take on the Houston Astros in the finale at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Astros defeated the Angels 9-1 on Saturday. Houston started strong with RBI singles by Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers which […]
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Matijevic is being replaced at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 24 plate appearances this season, Matijevic has a .167 batting average with a .667...
Cristian Javier became the fourth pitcher in Astros history with consecutive starts of 13-plus strikeouts as Houston rolled to an 8-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Javier (6-3) anchored a combined no-hitter of the New York Yankees with seven shutout innings on June 25. He was...
