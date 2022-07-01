ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Have Your Say on threats to U.S. democracy

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - JAN. 6, 2021: Pro-Trump rioters push back against police in the nation's capital. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Some Americans are worried that U.S. democracy is at risk. Do you share this fear or think it’s overblown? Why or why not?

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

