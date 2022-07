MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran in Tallassee is doing what he can to help a fellow solider in Ukraine. His assistance is now being recognized by the Ukrainian government. 71-year-old Gregory Dubay is a highly decorated war hero. The retired lieutenant colonel and medical doctor served for 40 years, including time in the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. During Operation Desert Storm, Dubay suffered injuries, including the loss of his hearing.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO