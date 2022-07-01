ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leto (FL) looks to Ron Perisee for a program overhaul

By Andy Villamarzo
TAMPA, FL – The last time the Leto Falcons won more than one game in a season was over a decade ago in 2009.

Now nearly 13 years later, the program has gone through three head coaches and have a new head coach going into the 2022 season. Leto just hired former Alonso head coach Ron Perisee as the next lead man and it came together suddenly. Perisee will be taking over a Falcons team that went 1-7 in 2021, with its one win over Brandon.

“Well, it came together fast,” Perisee said. “I joined Coach Spann's staff this spring as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach following the end of the Tampa Bay Thunder's season. We had a great spring, and we were looking forward to a great fall season. As it happens in life, Coach Spann decided to move on to other opportunities, I discussed taking the helm with Leto's administration team, and here we are.”

Perisee has goals set forth for the team, but his first two are not so much focused around what happens on the field, but more so off of it. He’s wanting to focus on grades, behavior and then the on-field product for the Falcons heading into 2022. The team loses some of their top players from last season’s club, including quarterback Christopher Rodriguez. With major hurdles to jump before becoming competitive, the Falcons will be taking it one step at a time.

“I have three major goals for this season all centered around controlling what we can control,” Perisee said. “Our grades. I expect that the team will finish in the top quarter of the HCPS district team GPA rankings. Our behaviors in the school building. We will conduct ourselves as gentlemen both on and off the field. Learning how to win and lose with pride. Once we master these three goals, the sky will be the limit for the Leto Football Program.”

Perisee was head coach at Alonso in 2018 and 2019, finishing with an overall record of 7-14. During his time with the Ravens, Perisee learned a lot of the nuances that go into being a head coach on the high school level. With getting his second opportunity at being a head coach in Hillsborough County, he plans to carry over what he has learned from his first go around and implement it at Leto.

“Let's not sugarcoat it. Leto has a reputation for being a bad program,” Perisee added. “I am proud to say that was then. From my viewpoint, there are many impressive things here. First is the culture in the building. I have the pleasure of working with many of the teachers and most of Leto's administration when I first became a teacher and a coach at the Alonso.

“You learn so many tough yet rewarding lessons your first time out as the leader of an organization or program. The biggest lesson I took from my time at Alonso is to ensure that all stakeholders share a common vision for the future and direction of the program.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

