Opinion: San Diego can't act as if the COVID-19 crisis is over

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
Tessa Hamilton, 4 from Tierrasanta is comforted by her mother Karen Hamilton after being vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine at Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “Homeless court pop-up clears barriers to give a fresh start” (June 17): I was pleased to see the picture of the homeless man getting a donated haircut by the generous volunteer. But it was quite concerning that neither one of them had on a mask.

Even vaccinated people can get COVID-19 and still spread it. A homeless person getting COVID-19 could spread it around the homeless community quite rapidly.

In my small retirement community, people have started acting like COVID-19 is over. In the last month alone on my block, we have had one death, two hospitalizations and three other cases where people have been sick for two weeks at least.

Please, San Diegans, be smart. It is not just you but also your family that still needs protection.

Robert Stewart

Oceanside

