Flint, MI

State budget includes $10 million for a over dozen Flint-area programs

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state budget deal announced early Friday includes $10 million for a variety of community programs in the Flint area. Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint helped secure funding for more than a dozen organizations and initiatives in the budget, which now heads to Gov. Gretchen...

www.abc12.com

