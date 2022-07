LCM (50m) The Croatian swimmers set a new National Record in the Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay during the first finals session at the 2022 European Junior Championships. The team of Jana Pavalic, Lucijana Lusick, Matea Ivekovic, and Mia Hren combined for a time of 3:49.56, besting the record of 3:49.81 that the same team posted in prelims. Prior to today, the record stood at 3:51.13 from 2011. Notably, this relay consists entirely of 15 and 16 year olds. Ivekovic is the only 16-year-old in the group, with Pavalic, Lusick, and Hren all being 15-years-old.

