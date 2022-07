READING, Pa. – The sound of fireworks could be heard in Reading late into Monday night. As people continue to set off displays, dogs may find it difficult to cope. "Some dogs are terribly afraid of them [fireworks]," Karel Minor, CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania, said in an interview last week. "It can get them anxious and sometimes make them run away from home."

