Another exciting year for Robidoux Rendezvous in Gering
By KNEP TV
News Channel Nebraska
4 days ago
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - Cyclists from across the country in the Gering area this past weekend for the annual Robidoux Rendezvous Bike Race. Hundreds of riders participated in four distance routes starting at Five Rocks in Gering. The day included a 100 Mile Race, 67 Mile Race, 45 Mile Race, and...
LODGEPOLE - Wheat Belt Public Power District customers in Cheyenne and Deuel Counties were without power Tuesday evening. The power utility announced their transmission provider was having issues which lead power outages from Lodgepole to Big Springs, north to the North Platte River. No information was given on what the issues were, however, the area dealt with gusty winds and hail during severe storms Tuesday afternoon.
LAKE MCCONAUGHY - One person was transported by medical helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after an incident at Lake McConaughy Monday night. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue Chief Ralph Moul says a group of people were attempting to pull a stuck vehicle with a boat on a boat trailer out of the sand at Martin Bay. The party was using a cinch strap when it broke and went through the windshield, striking a male subject in the face. Moul called the facial injuries "very serious."
BURNS, Wyo. – Burns Plex south Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sherriff’s Candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshed were present to discuss various issues which face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
SIDNEY - A date has been announced for incumbents in Cheyenne County to file for three different offices. July 15th at 5:00 p.m. is the last day for incumbents to file for office for the office of Wheat Belt Public Power District Board of Directors, Educational Service Unit Board, and Village Board of Trustees. August 1st is the last day for non-incumbents to file for the same offices.
As of Tuesday, July 5, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place on BLM-administered public lands in Goshen and Johnson counties due to dry conditions and high fire danger. That is according to a release issued by the BLM over the weekend. The BLM...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. — Small town Nebraska is celebrating big for the Fourth of July. The Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo begins Sunday, July 3rd through Monday, July, 4th. Vice President of Morrill County Rodeo Farm Ranch Association DelRay Kraupie said this year will be one of the biggest years for the rodeo.
Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
MILLS, Wyo.— The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. “I want to thank our state...
Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Flooding caused by a breached irrigation canal inundated Lingle on Friday, forcing its evacuation as Gov. Mark Gordon called out the Wyoming National Guard to help with the situation. Water from the breached Pathfinder Canal north and west of Lingle reached...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. Gordon said at his request, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is on the ground personally surveying the scope of the damage and to ascertain what resources are needed to help the citizens of Goshen County.
