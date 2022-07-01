ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Sediment recycling facility paves way for new 2.5-mile lakeshore path

By Katie Ussin
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4MCU_0gS0aLgr00

Right now, construction on a new sediment recycling facility is underway in Painesville Township and it's paving the way for a new pedestrian pathway, as well.

Be it boating, the birds, or biking, boasting of Lake Erie's beauty is easy for Northeast Ohioans, like John and Deb Thompson of Lake County.

"We enjoy it immensely," said John. "It adds to that zest in life for us!"

They live near Painesville Township Park, where they were out enjoying the lake view and breeze on a warm summer morning, and curious about the development happening just down the shoreline towards Fairport Harbor.

"We have not been able to see what's going on back there since that property was bought," he said.

The sediment recycling facility is being built on the property next to the park.

Fairport Harbor and the Grand River need to be dredged every other year. That is when sand and dirt are removed to allow safe passage of commercial ships.

Dredging here is a year overdue; putting millions of dollars in cargo at risk.

The dredged material used to be dumped out in the lake, but Ohio banned that starting two years ago to protect Lake Erie's water quality. So, Lake County had to build this facility.

"It helps the state really exemplify beneficial reuse for sediment," said Jason Ziss, with Kurtz Brothers.

Kurtz Brothers will operate the facility. They operate a similar site for the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland. They said they're the only two sediment recycling facilities in the state.

In Painesville Township, Ziss said the dredger will park offshore and pump the dredged sediment up into three massive earthen channels.

"What this does is it drops the particulate and the sediment, and separates it by grain size," he explained.

The water is then cleaned in two more ponds before returning to the lake.

The process takes about six weeks he said before they can start to get at the material for recycling.

"All we're doing is taking sediment and separating out the different particulate matter and then reintroducing that back into the market as commodity aggregates," said Ziss.

He said they hope to eventually recycle about half of the dredged material they receive.

They say the goal is to have the facility and the dredging up and going by August.

County leaders said it was a bipartisan lift to secure the $11.3 million in funding from the Ohio EPA for the facility.

"We cannot have a strong economic development component in Northeast Ohio if we do not have strong, safe, navigable waters in this part of the state," said Ohio State Senator Jerry Cirino, (R) District 18.

Fairport Harbor supports 1,933 jobs, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and commodities handled support $371.2M in business revenue every year.

While the dredge facility was mission-critical for Lake County, the other big part of this story is an expansion of Lake Metroparks. The project is creating a public shoreline trail that'll stretch more than two miles and connect Fairport Harbor and Painesville Township.

"We're excited to get going," said Paul Palagyi, executive director of Lake Metroparks.

Palagyi said Kurtz Brothers donated the easement along the shoreline to the Metroparks. He says they hope to break ground on the first of four phases this fall.

"I have been looking around the Great Lakes trying to find another paved, ADA accessible trail that runs 2.5 miles along the Great Lakes and I haven’t found one," said Palagyi.

You will soon find it starting right back where we began at the pier at Painesville Township Park.

"We're looking forward to it," said Thompson.

Palagyi said they hope to have the first stretch of the new shoreline trail starting at the pier and going west, open by the end of next summer.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Strongsville to replace failing septic tanks with sewers; NEORSD to contribute $500,000

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has received a $500,000 grant that will help pay for the construction of sanitary sewers along sections of Albion and Webster roads. The total estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million. The 62 homeowners receiving sanitary service -- all on Albion and Webster -- will pick up about 30 percent of the cost, with the city covering the rest.
cleveland.com

Bradstreet’s Landing was the scene of a disaster—in 1764, that is

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River has long been known as a family recreational area. In its current condition though, being rehabbed and rebuilt into an even better recreational area, most people don’t know the area was, in 1764, the scene of an historic event better known as Bradstreet’s Disaster.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Painesville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Fairport Harbor, OH
Painesville, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Best hot dogs in Greater Cleveland? Nominate your favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Lakeshore#Birds#Urban Construction#Northeast Ohioans
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights tapped for $850,000 grant for Southland revitalization

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights has been selected to receive an $854,355 grant through Cuyahoga County Council that will enable the city to complete streetscape improvements as part of the Southland District revitalization. Middleburg Heights City Council passed a resolution at its June 28 meeting to accept the...
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted offering CRA agreement to proposed Industrial Parkway development

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon approve a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement with Fieldstone Developers, Inc. regarding the construction of a 100,000-square-foot warehouse/office facility at 31330 Industrial Parkway. “There are a lot of unique circumstances that drove the decision-making on this project,” North Olmsted Director...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Darlene L. Jones

City of Cleveland on July 3rd: Updates from City of Cleveland, RTA and Cleveland Water Pollution Control

City Hall will be closed tomorrow, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.City of Cleveland. Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC) Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio chef to receive prestigious culinary award

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Her cooking skills are already well known in northeast Ohio, but now an area chef is being recognized at the international level. The award recognizes extraordinary lifetime contributions within the food, beverage and hospitality industries. Every other year, recipients are determined by nominations and votes...
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 4

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 4. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: State of emergency in effect in Akron...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 5:. State of emergency in effect in Akron following demonstrations over Jayland Walker shooting. Police say protesters damaged downtown Akron businesses. Protests on Monday smaller, peaceful, in advance of curfew. Akron police release body cam video showing Walker’s death. Two injured...
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Old Glory Day on Chardon Square draws crowds

In the end, in Geauga County, celebrating the United States of America, there was no Nathan’s hot dog-eating contest, gigantic fireworks show or massive cavalcade of floats and waving revelers. At least not on a scale mimicking the Coney Island tradition. But that doesn’t remotely mean patriots didn’t turn...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cuyahoga County proposes covering costs of transportation, lodging for employees who choose abortion

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has announced four reproductive health proposals in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. “Women will be hurt by this, and potentially die—a result of this ruling. Something has to be done,” he said. “What we can do is try to provide for health care for women to the maximum extent that we can and that’s what we are going to do.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy